The Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program was activated this week by the state for Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties. The program is meant to provide quick cash for businesses …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Emergency bridge loans available for small businesses affected by Hurricane Sally - September 27, 2020
- BBVA USA launches milestone green commercial real estate loan throughout its footprint - September 27, 2020
- It costs an average of $2.3 million to open a franchise business. Use this checklist to make a funding plan to pay for it. - September 27, 2020