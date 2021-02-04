Emergency loans threat to small business owners

The owners of small and medium-sized businesses have more than £1.2 billion of personal liabilities linked to emergency Covid-19 loans, putting their personal assets on the line if their company does …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Startup Waco hosts nonprofit Kiva to help fund small businesses - February 3, 2021
- Fed Survey Finds Small Businesses Struggling - February 3, 2021
- A Third Of Small Businesses Say They Won’t Survive Without More Government Help - February 3, 2021