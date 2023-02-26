The Shah Alam and Klang Bumiputera Night Market Traders Association has called on the Federal Government to emulate the Yayasan Hijrah Selangor’s programme (Hijrah Selangor) in processing business …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Emulate Hijrah Selangor’s business loans process – Night Market Association - February 26, 2023
- This Hong Kong fintech employs AI technology to promise collateral-free loans to city’s small businesses - February 25, 2023
- NYC pauses ‘historic’ small business loan program due to unprecedented response - February 24, 2023