Mexican financial services firm Engen Capital issued MXN2.5 billion ($121 million) in 2027 bonds in the local market to raise funds for loans to small and medium-sized businesses, a company source …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Engen issues bonds to fund small business loans - November 11, 2021
- SoFi CEO: ‘Our student loan business got cut in more than half’ after federal payment pause - November 11, 2021
- FedLoan to transfer millions of student loans to four other servicers, exit the business in Dec. 2022 - November 11, 2021