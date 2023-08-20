Equitas Small Finance Bank was also investing in developing a mobile application to serve merchants and help improve their business operations.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Equitas Small Finance Bank to venture into credit cards, personal loans segment - August 20, 2023
- ESOPs can be an exit strategy for small and mid-sized business owners - August 20, 2023
- Scheme benefits more than 800 micro, small and medium enterprises - August 19, 2023