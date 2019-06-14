The BBB, a state-owned wholesale lender, was set up after the financial crisis to boost the flow of long-term capital to small businesses after lending to them collapsed in the wake of the 2008-09 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Equity investment in small businesses hits record level - June 13, 2019
- These banks have given the most SBA loans in Houston so far in FY 2019 - June 13, 2019
- ‘Whitewash’ claims over report on RBS business loans unit - June 13, 2019