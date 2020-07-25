The federal government released data this month that provides a window into who received money from its $659 billion small business coronavirus relief effort known as the Paycheck Protection Program, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Errors in small business loan data raise questions about effectiveness of PPP program - July 24, 2020
- Layoffs Loom as Small Business Loans Run Out - July 24, 2020
- America’s Top CFOs Help Secure $251M in PPP Loans - July 24, 2020