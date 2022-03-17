The Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) was instituted as part of the CARES Act to incentivize businesses to keep employees on payroll during the pandemic. As businesses experience a period of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- ERTC Tax Credit | 941 Application/Refund Support For Small Business Expands - March 17, 2022
- The Small Business Administration’s Direct Lending Proposal is Well-Meaning but Flawed - March 16, 2022
- New Jersey County Man Admits $1.6 Million Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fraud Scheme - March 16, 2022