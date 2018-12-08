She or he will use the money to start or expand their small business, thereby helping them to feed their family or send their children to school. Remember that 100% of each loan goes to the entreprene…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Ethical gifts: let your money work for a small business - December 8, 2018
- Filing deadline for federal economic injury disaster loans in Pennsylvania approaching - December 8, 2018
- Small business owners look to expand, survey says - December 8, 2018