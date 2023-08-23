The European Investment Fund (EIF) and Lithuania’s SME Finance have signed a guarantee agreement under the InvestEU programme to provide financing for small businesses.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- European Investment Fund and SME Finance partner on small business loans - August 23, 2023
- Boost Your Business Opportunities with Groves Capital, a Company Helping Entrepreneurs and Businesses With Loans - August 23, 2023
- Low-interest disaster loans offered in Fresno and Kings counties - August 22, 2023