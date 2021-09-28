Evergrande’s Looming Default Rattles China’s Small Businesses That Hold Ties to Developer

Business with Evergrande accounts for 90 percent of Guo Hui’s business. Unpaid dues from the company have put his business on the verge of bankruptcy.
