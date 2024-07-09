Janover Inc (NASDAQ: JNVR) announced results driven by its advanced AI Commercial Loan Agent, which has significantly enhanced customer engagement and has already facilitated approximately $10 million …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- EXCLUSIVE: Janover’s AI Loan Advisor Drives $10M in Funded Loans and Generates Over $25B in Deals, Boosting Customer Engagement - July 9, 2024
- ‘Historically disadvantaged’ businesses in Philly are eligible for another round of $50,000 zero-interest forgivable loans - July 9, 2024
- Free Loans for Jewish Students, Small Business Owners - July 8, 2024