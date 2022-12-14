Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Exclusive: Musk’s banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources - December 13, 2022
- 9 million student-loan borrowers are now receiving correction emails after mistakenly being told last month they were approved for debt relief - December 13, 2022
- Louisiana business owner faces 10 years in federal prison for PPP loan fraud, officials say - December 13, 2022