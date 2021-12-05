THE PAST TWO years have been rough on micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). According to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) List of Establishments data, the number of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Expanding MSME reach: A Q&A with Small Business Corp. - December 5, 2021
- The IDB approves aid for US $ 1.65 billion in six countries; will give a non-refundable loan to Haiti - December 5, 2021
- Should you use your investments to pay for school or fund a business? - December 5, 2021