The program is a completely not-for-profit arrangement with Facebook’s lending partners and small businesses are not obligated to spend their loan amount on Facebook advertising.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SMALL BUSINESS LOANS INITIATIVE - August 20, 2021
- Facebook India launches ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’ for SMBs across 200 cities - August 20, 2021
- Facebook Announces Loans Initiative For Small, Medium Businesses In India; Details Here - August 20, 2021