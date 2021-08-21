The goal of the initiative is to make business loans more easily accessible to small businesses and reduce the credit gap that exists within India’s MSME sector.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Facebook India Launches New Initiative That Aims To Help Small, Medium Business Acquire Loans - August 20, 2021
- Facebook launches ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’ for SMBs - August 20, 2021
- Facebook launches ‘small business loans’ initiative in India - August 20, 2021