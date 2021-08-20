Facebook India on Friday launched ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’ to help small and medium businesses (SMBs) that advertise on its platform to get quick access to credit through independent lending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Facebook launches ‘Small Business Loans Initiative’ for SMBs - August 20, 2021
- Facebook launches ‘small business loans’ initiative in India - August 20, 2021
- Facebook partners Indifi to offer zero-collateral loans for small businesses - August 20, 2021