Facebook is planning more features to help business owners stay connected with customers. The company will add a dedicated business inbox to its Messenger app, which will allow page owners to respond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Facebook’s small business tools include a new Messenger inbox - May 11, 2020
- PPP loan approvals slow in Maryland during second round - May 11, 2020
- How community banks secure PPP loans for small businesses - May 11, 2020