Rep. Bobby Scott, a Virginia Democrat and chairman of the House education committee, said DeVos’ decision grants only partial loan forgiveness to the 1,500 borrowers and falls “well short” of what …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Facing lawsuit, DeVos erases student loans for 1,500 - November 8, 2019
- The SBA Provided Over $330 Million in Business Loans to Black Woman Entrepreneurs in 2019 - November 8, 2019
- Helping Veterans Transition from the Front Lines to Business Ownership - November 8, 2019