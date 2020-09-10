Without federal relief in September, 36 percent of small businesses will have to lay employees off or cut their hours.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Failure to Pass Another Stimulus Bill Could Increase Unemployment in October, Small Business Survey Finds - September 10, 2020
- Dozens Charged With Small Business Coronavirus Aid Fraud - September 10, 2020
- PPP loans kept many small businesses afloat this summer. Without more funds, experts say a wave of bankruptcies is coming. - September 10, 2020