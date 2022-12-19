A father and son have been indicted for allegedly fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief money, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Father, son face charges over alleged $8M Covid relief loan fraud involving ministry - December 19, 2022
- Biden’s student-loan forgiveness ‘does not go far enough’ for seniors and people with disabilities facing ‘crippling debt,’ a Democratic lawmaker says - December 19, 2022
- Yes Bank completes transfer of $5.81 bn worth bad loans to JC Flowers - December 19, 2022