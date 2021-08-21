Social media giant Facebook India on Friday launched its small business loans initiative in partnership with Indifi for disbursing quick loans to young and small businesses advertising on its platform …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- SBA Must Give Strip Clubs Second Round Of PPP Loans - August 20, 2021
- FB ties-up with Indifi for small business loans initiative - August 20, 2021
- Facebook Powers Small Business Advertisers to Recovery and Growth by Helping Them Get Loans - August 20, 2021