The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced an investigation into the use of personal guarantees by lenders for small business loans. This decision follows a super complaint from the FSB, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FCA to probe use of personal guarantee in small business loans - March 6, 2024
- Gov. Whitmer urges small businesses impacted by lack of snow to apply for federal funding - March 6, 2024
- Counties receiving the most SBA loans in Texas - March 6, 2024