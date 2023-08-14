Nigerian households and small businesses looking to acquire solar panels, batteries, inverters, and other green energy equipment now have access to as much as N10 million to buy these assets …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FCMB offers N10m clean energy loan to households and small businesses - August 14, 2023
- Here’s What Happens When Your Small Business Files for Bankruptcy - August 14, 2023
- Government launches sustainability hub to help 5.5m small businesses decarbonise - August 14, 2023