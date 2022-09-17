WITH a focus to strengthen its capacity to promote gender and diversity, the Fiji Development Bank launched its Loan for Women Entrepreneurs this year. Since the launch of this facility a month ago, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FDB: Loan applications worth $5.3m received from women entrepreneurs - September 17, 2022
- Home and business owners now qualify for federal disaster loans after historic flooding - September 16, 2022
- SBA offers low-interest loans to North Texas businesses, homeowners impacted by August flooding - September 16, 2022