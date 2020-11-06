Despite the satisfactory rating, the FDIC said the bank’s distribution of small business borrowers reflects a “poor penetration among businesses of different sizes,” according to an evaluation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FDIC says Apollo Bank underperforms with small business lending - November 6, 2020
- Judge orders Trump administration to reveal PPP loan data it sought to obscure - November 6, 2020
- The Average Interest Rate for Small Business Loans - November 6, 2020