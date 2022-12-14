The Fed rate hike of half a percentage point moves the Prime Rate to a level that means business owners will be paying 10%-plus interest on debt.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fed interest rate hike sends business loans to steepest cost since 2007, breaking 10% sticker shock level - December 14, 2022
- Small Business Administration presents Berkshire Bank with export loan lender of the year award - December 14, 2022
- Fed rate hike pushes small business loan interest over 10% for first time in nearly a generation - December 14, 2022