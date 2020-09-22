“There is very little demand below a million dollars,” Powell said in response to Mnuchin’s suggestion that the minimum loan size under the facility could be lowered from $250,000 to $100,000. Help …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fed, Treasury chiefs back more aid for small business but leave details fuzzy - September 22, 2020
- DOJ: Convicted bank robber sought $4.7 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus loans for businesses that didn’t exist - September 22, 2020
- Congress debates leaning on Fed or PPP for small business aid - September 22, 2020