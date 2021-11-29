But her application was recently denied because the program is funded through a U.S. Small Business Administration grant, and marijuana use is illegal at the federal level. Capitani’s experience …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal law poses challenges to new CT cannabis businesses - November 29, 2021
- ADB approves $150m for small enterprises to create jobs - November 29, 2021
- ADB extends $150 million loan to help small enterprises to recover - November 29, 2021