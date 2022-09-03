The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans to small, non-farm businesses in Kauaʻi County that were directly impacted by the drought.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- The 5 Cs to Consider When Applying for a Business Loan - September 3, 2022
- Federal loans available for Kauaʻi small businesses impacted by drought - September 3, 2022
- The IRS is not expanding its workforce because of Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness - September 3, 2022