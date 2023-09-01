Iowa has been vexed this year by too much water — or not enough, leading to natural disasters in multiple counties for flooding and for drought. The federal government is now offering low-interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Former N.H. state senator accused of spending COVID-19 relief loan on luxury cars - September 1, 2023
- Federal loans now being offered in 25 Iowa counties for drought, flood relief - September 1, 2023
- 9 Idaho businesses benefit from $266M in federal clean energy funding - September 1, 2023