Virginia is getting more than $230 million to promote small business growth through the American Rescue Plan. The federal funding will help operate five programs, which includes providing loans and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal money coming into Virginia to support small businesses - December 6, 2022
- Over $230M approved for Virginia through Small Business Credit Initiative - December 6, 2022
- Virginia’s small businesses to receive up to $230 million in credit support - December 6, 2022