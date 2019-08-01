Naturally, this announcement is welcome news for business owners. Most small business loans are variable loans, which means their rates will go down. The interest rate reduction will result in a lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Cut Is Good For Small Business Owners - August 1, 2019
- UPDATE 2-Kenya’s Equity boosted by loan growth, sees rate cap removed - August 1, 2019
- Kenya’s Equity boosted by loan growth, sees rate cap removed - August 1, 2019