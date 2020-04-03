Major bankers said it will take time before federally backed small business loans under the $2 trillion bailout package are made available, contradicting claims made earlier by top federal officials.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal small business loan program faces rocky start as bankers pump the breaks - April 2, 2020
- US Coronavirus Updates: Banks Warn of ‘Utter Chaos’ in Small Business Loans - April 2, 2020
- Small Business Administration Releases Guidelines For Stimulus Loans Hours Before Planned Launch. Banks Aren’t Ready. - April 2, 2020