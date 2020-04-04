President Trump touted the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program on Friday, claiming the initiative designed to help small businesses has already processes over $3 billion worth of loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Federal small business loan site reveals users’ personal data - April 4, 2020
- PRESENTING: How small businesses and startups can cash in on $349 billion in government relief funding and what to know before you apply - April 4, 2020
- Small banks have processed $2B for small business loan relief - April 4, 2020