“It almost seems like it is a gangster operation,” said one California gym owner, who said his lender threatened to ask his clients to repay his debts.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Feds crack down on lenders targeting small businesses with high-interest loans, abusive collection tactics - August 11, 2020
- The PPP loan program left too many American small businesses out to dry - August 11, 2020
- Small Business Loan Approval Rates at Banks Rose in July 2020: Biz2Credit Small Business Lending Index™ - August 11, 2020