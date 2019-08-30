Feds issue deadline for N.C. businesses to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration has issued a deadline of Sept. 30, 2019 for businesses in some East N.C. counties to apply for loans to recover from economic harm caused by Hurricane Florence.
