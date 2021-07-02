The Federal Reserve recently announced that it will extend — for a final time — the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, a key component of financial lifelines extended to cash-strapped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Fed’s PPP move seen giving banks, small biz ‘a bit more time’ amid rebound
The Federal Reserve recently announced that it will extend — for a final time — the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, a key component of financial lifelines extended to cash-strapped …