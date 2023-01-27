Michael George McQuarn submitted 10 PPP loans under four different business names, including one titled “Cool Kids Entertainment Group, LLC.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Feds seized a party boat, a Rolls Royce, and a motorcycle from a man accused of using COVID loans to buy his way into a Texas yacht club - January 27, 2023
- Interest-free loans to be available for New Albany businesses affected by downtown construction - January 27, 2023
- Interest-free loans available to help downtown New Albany businesses impacted by construction - January 27, 2023