The SEC, the FTC. Attorneys General in New York and New Jersey. They’re all cracking down on merchant cash advance firms. But not so much in Pennsylvania, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Feds target predatory lenders to small business, but Pennsylvania remains a haven for the industry - September 27, 2020
- New Mexico small-business loan fund: Few apply, many rejected - September 27, 2020
- Sunak’s lifeline for small businesses is welcome but insufficient - September 26, 2020