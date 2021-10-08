As Iron County is recovering from flash flood damage hitting hundreds of homes in August, Enoch City leaders tell ABC4, FEMA funding for repairs was denied, but the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- FEMA denied in Iron Co. SBA offering loan assistance - October 7, 2021
- First person charged for fraudulently seeking COVID relief business loans sentenced - October 7, 2021
- North Las Vegas to set up small business connector in city hall - October 7, 2021