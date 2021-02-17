Fewer than 20 Wisconsin businesses took up the Federal Reserve on a lending program meant to provide aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Main Street Lending Program opened last June, offering credit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- State Rep. Shusterman Authors Bill To Keep Business In PA - February 17, 2021
- Few Wisconsin borrowers took Fed’s Main Street loans. Very few. - February 17, 2021
- Baldwin, Thune Lead Bipartisan Push to Make More Farmers, Ranchers Eligible for PPP Loans - February 17, 2021