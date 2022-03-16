Fifth Third’s business lending numbers don’t back up its positive Chicago story

Commercial loans in Illinois fell more than 20% in 2021. The bank says there are reasons for that, which mask the business gains it’s making here more than two years after buying MB Financial.
