Because small businesses are risky, equity investors usually require a higher rate of return than lenders do. The reason is that lenders have the first claim on the business’ assets if it goes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Finance 101 for Small Biz: Debt vs Equity - February 10, 2020
- Standard Chartered latest bank to offer relief to mortgage holders, businesses in Hong Kong as coronavirus outbreak worsens - February 10, 2020
- Opinion: Oregon’s rural small businesses are poised to thrive, if we support them - February 10, 2020