Whenever you speak to a group of small business owners in Nigeria, you are likely to be told by many of them that one of their major challenges is access to finance. Most SMEs in Nigeria believe that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Finance for Small Businesses in Nigeria - January 16, 2022
- More than $1 million in loans available for victims of October flooding - January 15, 2022
- Hampton couple pleads guilty to $5.1M pandemic loan fraud - January 15, 2022