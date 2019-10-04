In general, community banks, both local and regional, provide 43 percent of the loans for small businesses and farms and 75 percent of all deposits in 1,200 counties in the United States. Community …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- “Cash is king”: How small business can prepare for economic downturn - October 3, 2019
- The Current State of the Installment Loan Sector - October 3, 2019
- Finance: Now is a good time to take out a business loan - October 3, 2019