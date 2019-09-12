he said he would walk away with a sizeable loan, which he took out to buy the business in the first place. “They are using institutional power to walk all over the small guy … I don’t have the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Financial planners fear ruin as AMP puts them out of business - September 11, 2019
- Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance to Louisiana businesses, residents affected by Hurricane Barry - September 11, 2019
- The Current State of the Small Business Lending Sector - September 11, 2019