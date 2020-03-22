The current draft of the Republican economic relief package includes a $10,000 loan advance that does not have to be paid back and for which both employer firms and sole proprietors are eligible.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fintech Firms Lobby For Role In Sending Relief Funds To Small Businesses, Saying Government Can’t Move Quickly Enough - March 22, 2020
- Maine business owner worried she’ll have to close after SBA denies loan - March 22, 2020
- Fed will make up to $4 trillion in loans to businesses to rescue the U.S. economy, Mnuchin says - March 22, 2020