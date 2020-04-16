Silicon Valley companies including PayPal and Square are struggling with the structure of government programs and the setup of the SBA’s loan portal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Small business loan program runs out money amid impasse over new funds - April 16, 2020
- Fintech Lending to Small Businesses Faces Coronavirus Obstacles - April 16, 2020
- A top Trump economic adviser said ‘it couldn’t be easier’ for his wife to get a bank loan from the troubled small business loan program - April 16, 2020