Two bank technology providers are merging to create a single company that helps banks extend digital loans and open accounts for consumers and small businesses alike. Chicago-based Amount, a spinoff …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- Fintechs merge to combine consumer, business loan tech for banks - February 1, 2022
- St. Paul man admits to fraudulently getting $841K in COVID loans for his defunct construction business - February 1, 2022
- First Home Bank enters Louisville market with key hire, loan production office - February 1, 2022